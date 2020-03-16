Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll postpone primary elections until June 2

Just hours before Ohioans were to go the polls for primary elections, Ohio Gov. Mlike DeWine announced he was postponing in-person voting until June 2.

Ohio's primaries were scheduled to take place Tuesday.

DeWine said he would also extend absentee ballot voting until early June.

DeWine cited the CDC's guidance that Americans should avoid gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

State bylines do not allow for DeWine to delay the primary, though he's filed a lawsuit and Ohio AG Dave Yost says he will not challenge the suit.

DeWine's decision comes days after the state, along with Arizona, Florida and Illinois, said in a press release that primary elections scheduled for Tuesday would go ahead as scheduled.

Georgia and Louisiana have already delayed their primary elections.

More on this as it develops.