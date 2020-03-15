Ohio governor orders all bars and restaurants be shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that all bars and restaurants in the state will be shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bars and restaurants must close by 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to an order delivered by DeWine.

DeWine said restaurants are still allowed to serve carry-out and delivery orders.

During the press conference, DeWine said he and his team are working to mitigate the fallout from these closures, especially the impact they have on small businesses and employees who will be out of work.

As of Sunday at 2 p.m, there are 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 350 people are under investigation, according to Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Across the country, there are more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the disease and at least 62 deaths.

This story was originally published by Courtney Shaw on WEWS in Cleveland.