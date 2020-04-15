Ohio company designs tool to keep hands from touching public surfaces during COVID-19 pandemic

The Ohio company Eaton Corporation is known worldwide for its technology, including electrical, aerospace, and hydraulics.

But, something much smaller could help health care workers in fighting coronavirus.

A four-inch piece of plastic is a new tool designed to keep hands from touching public surfaces.

"Think about the number of public surfaces your hands come in contact with daily," said Michael Regelski, Chief Technology Officer Eaton's Electrical Sector.

The goal is to reduce that number. The gadget was made using 3D printing technology and then given to front line doctors and nurses for feedback on improving the tool.

"Allowing them to use the device to open doors, turn on faucets, pull drawers open, push elevator buttons. We came up with a novel device and ended up getting it in the hands of health care workers at University Hospitals," said Regelski.

The device is now part of the company's touchless tools collection.

WEWS's Tracy Carloss first reported this story.