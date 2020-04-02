Ohio AG orders closure of Hobby Lobby stores after they re-opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Several Hobby Lobby locations across the country appeared to defy local ordinances on the closure of non-essential businesses this week and opened their stores to the public, according to local media reports.

According to WOSU radio in Columbus, at least five Hobby Lobby stores in the area re-opened this week under normal business hours, despite an order from Gov. Mike DeWine on March 22 to close all non-essential businesses in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Local media reports also indicate the Hobby Lobby locations in Colorado, Indiana, Tennessee and Wisconsin also appeared to be operating under normal hours as of this week.

Hobby Lobby's business practices prompted a tweet from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday, who said he received tips that chain had re-opened for business despite closing earlier this week.

"Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio's stay-home order. Now they're open again — what's changed? Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure," Yost tweeted.

Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio’s stay-home order. Now they’re open again — what’s changed? Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure. I sent a cease & desist letter to their general counsel. https://t.co/HVqDhFfhqo — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) April 1, 2020

Yost later tweeted that he had received an email from the general counsel of Hobby Lobby saying that they were closing their stores in Ohio.

I received a phone call within the hour from the general counsel of Hobby Lobby, informing us they were closing their stores tonight in Ohio in compliance with our cease-and-desist letter. https://t.co/PLf9iIA8pH — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) April 1, 2020

Local media reports indicate that state officials later order the closure of Hobby Lobby locations in Indiana and some stores Wisconsin. It's unclear if locations in Colorado and Tennessee remain open for business.

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any directives its corporate office has sent to local stores about operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.