NY death toll passes 10,000; new hot spots slow to emerge

John Minchillo/AP
Patients and medical workers wear personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside the emergency room at NYU Langone Medical Center, Monday, April 13, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 18:12:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York's coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 even as the absence of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world yielded a ray of optimism in global efforts against the virus.

Officials around the world worried that halting quarantine and social distancing behaviors could easily undo the hard-earned progress.

Still, there were signs that countries were looking in that direction.

Spain permitted some workers to return to their jobs, a hard-hit region of Italy loosened its lockdown restrictions and grim predictions of a virus that would move with equal ferocity from New York to other parts of America had not yet materialized.

