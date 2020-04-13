NY death toll passes 10,000; new hot spots slow to emerge

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York's coronavirus death toll has topped 10,000 even as the absence of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world yielded a ray of optimism in global efforts against the virus.

Officials around the world worried that halting quarantine and social distancing behaviors could easily undo the hard-earned progress.

Still, there were signs that countries were looking in that direction.

Spain permitted some workers to return to their jobs, a hard-hit region of Italy loosened its lockdown restrictions and grim predictions of a virus that would move with equal ferocity from New York to other parts of America had not yet materialized.