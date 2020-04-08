NY bridal shop makes masks for healthcare works amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one bridal shop in Brooklyn is hoping to bring hope to healthcare workers who are on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

With New York now having more confirmed cases than Italy , The New York Times reported, healthcare workers need all the protective gear to protect themselves.

The Loulette Bride bridal shop is hoping to make a difference. Thus far, they have made more than 250 masks by using leftover fabric from dresses. They've also made 50 surgical caps for Mt. Sinai ICU nursing staff.

The bridal shop says they plan on making 60 masks a day.