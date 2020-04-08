Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

NY bridal shop makes masks for healthcare works amid COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Loulette Bridal via Facebook
NY bridal shop makes masks for healthcare works amid COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 11:50:56-04

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one bridal shop in Brooklyn is hoping to bring hope to healthcare workers who are on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

With New York now having more confirmed cases than Italy , The New York Times reported, healthcare workers need all the protective gear to protect themselves.

The Loulette Bride bridal shop is hoping to make a difference. Thus far, they have made more than 250 masks by using leftover fabric from dresses. They've also made 50 surgical caps for Mt. Sinai ICU nursing staff.

The bridal shop says they plan on making 60 masks a day.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.