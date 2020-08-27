Nursing homes could face hefty fines for not testing for coronavirus

Nursing homes are facing a new mandate for COVID-19 testing.

Officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) say if they're not doing it, they'll be fined $400 a day or over $8,000 for each instance of noncompliance.

The government says nursing homes need to do widespread testing of residents and staff if any resident shows symptoms or tests positive.

Nursing homes will also be required to test staff more often depending on the virus activity in the area.

With the added costs, LeadingAge, the association of nonprofit providers of aging services, is hearing from some of its members that they may be forced to close. At least one nursing home in Rhode Island has had to do it already. Others are looking at the possibility of having to consolidate.

Nursing homes get paid through Medicaid, Medicare and private payments. Post-acute care through Medicare is a big revenue source for them. That means you're coming out of the hospital and need to rehab for a few weeks in a nursing home.

“With elective surgeries being closed down, there is no steady flow of residents who need that level of care. That's been cut off entirely,” said Katie Smith Sloan, President and CEO of LeadingAge.

Sloan says they need those elective surgeries to start up again everywhere to fill that gap in revenue.

The most recent survey from insurance company Genworth Financial finds the national median cost for a private room at a nursing home is more than $100,000 a year.

Depending on your financial situation, you may start paying this and then have Medicaid start paying later.

“Nursing homes charge what the market will bear, and I don't think the market can bear much more than that,” said Sloan. “I mean $100,000 a year is a lot of money for an individual living in a nursing home. It's a lot of money because it costs a lot to operate a nursing home.”

LeadingAge looked at nursing home closures right before the pandemic started. It found more than 500 closed since June 2015. Some of these closures were because of low occupancy. Others were because of not getting enough money from Medicaid.

