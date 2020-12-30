Menu

Nurse in Ohio using social media to collect items to donate to healthcare workers

A nurse in Mansfield is using the power of social media to pay it forward to healthcare workers.
Mansfield nurse donation
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-30 15:56:39-05

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A nurse in Mansfield is using the power of social media to pay it forward to healthcare workers.

Marie Williams wanted to give back to healthcare workers as they remain overworked and strained by the surge in COVID-19 cases, so she started collecting food, water, and other necessities to donate to area hospitals.

Williams decided to spread the work on social media, asking others to send whatever items they could—and she got a big response.

More than a dozen others have joined Williams and are giving donations to those who have seen the worst of the pandemic.

Williams is still looking to collect more items for nurses and other healthcare workers.

Those looking to donate can connect with Williams by clicking here.

This story was first published by Camryn Justice at WEWS in Cleveland, Ohio.

