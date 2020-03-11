Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 1,000 in the United States

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has reached 1,000 in the United States.

According to a database kept by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, at least 1,039 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the United States. The tally only includes cases confirmed by local health departments, so the number of infections in the United States is likely higher.

The highest concentrations of the disease remain in Washington state, where the first case of the virus in the United States was reported in January. At least 273 people have contracted the virus in Washington, and 23 people have died.

At least 29 people have died from the disease throughout the U.S. Deaths from the disease have also occurred in California, Florida, New Jersey and South Dakota.

In New York — the state with the second-highest number of cases — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deployed the National Guard to set up a containment area in one of the hardest-hit areas of the state. The National Guard will remain in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City, for two weeks.

Other states, like Washington and Ohio, are asking citizens to avoid some public gatherings. Washington Gov. Jay Isnlee has banned public gathers of more than 250, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked that indoor sporting events be held without spectators and other non-essential personnel.

The CDC asks anyone who thinks that they might have contracted COVID-19 to call their doctor or healthcare provider and avoid public interactions.


