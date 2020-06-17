Norwegian extending suspension of 2020 cruises due to COVID-19 concerns

MIAMI, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Line announced Tuesday that it would be keeping its ships docked even longer amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The cruise line said it’s extending the suspension of its 2020 cruises to include all sailing through August 31, all sailing in September except Seattle-based Alaska Cruises, and select October sailing.

The select October cruises include two trips to Alaska, as well as two trips to Canada and New England.

The company is offering guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise a refund of their cruise fare in the form of a future cruise credit (FCC) for 125% of the amount paid to date on June 25.

The FCC must be used one year from the date issued for any Norwegian Cruise Line voyage embarking through 2022, according to the company.

Norwegian says guests who prefer to not take advantage of an FCC can elect to receive a lesser refund equal to the amount paid to date to the original form of payment 90 days after form submission for sailings originally scheduled to embark anytime from July 1 onward.

For suspended cruises that were set to embark between July 1 and July 31, this form must be submitted not later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 19, 2020. For later cruises, a refund form will go live at 9 a.m. ET on July 6 and it must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 17.

