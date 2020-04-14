Norfolk Public Schools to provide students with mobile devices, wireless hotspots

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) will distribute mobile devices and wireless hotspots to students who have reported that they need access to these devices.

"It is important to make sure that every child who needs a mobile device and/or internet access can get it," Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong said.

NPS has created a plan to distribute the mobile devices — like iPads, Chromebooks, or Windows laptops — to every student in need, in addition to a mobile hotspot for internet accesss.

The distribution of the devices will begin the week of April 27. Schools will organize drive-thru distribution to ensure proper social distancing.

To check out a device, students must have student verification and a parent signature. School officials will sanitize each piece of equipment before it's distributed.

Distribution of learning packets will resume on April 21 and April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12 meal distribution sites throughout the school system.

This story was originally published by Arianna Herriott on WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.