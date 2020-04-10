'No sail order' extended by CDC for cruise ship industry during COVID-19 pandemic

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended its 'no sail order' to stop the spread of the coronavirus on cruise ships.

The first order was issued on March 14.

In a press release, the CDC stated they extended the order because "cruise ship travel increases the risk and impact of COVID-19 outbreak with the United States."

"We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry," said CDC Director Robert Redfield. "The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic."

The CDC said the order would stay in place until one of the following situations occur:

The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services' declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency.

The CDC director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific health or other considerations.

One hundred days from the date of the publication in the Federal Register.

Currently, the CDC said there are about 100 ships at sea off the east, west, and gulf coast with nearly 80,000 crew onboard.