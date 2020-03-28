No Canadians with symptoms can board planes, says PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board domestic flights or intercity trains.

Trudeau says the new requirement will begin Monday at noon.

Canadians returning to the country already can't board planes if they are showing symptoms.

Trudeau says it will up to the train and plane operators to ensure people with symptoms don't board. He says all those showing symptoms should be in self-isolation.

Trudeau made the announcement outside this residence where he is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Canada has more than 4,700 cases and more than 50 deaths.

