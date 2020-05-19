Menu

NHL's plan to return face possible border restriction hurdle

The ice in Capital One Arena is seen, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington.
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 19, 2020
The NHL is still more than a week away from determining a return-to-play format, a person familiar with discussions tells The Associated Press.

And what that plan resembles could be complicated further should the U.S. and Canada extend border restrictions to non-essential travel into July.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21.

In a separate development, the NHL Players' Association executive board voted to defer the final payment of players' regular season salaries through the end of May.

Players were owed their final checks on April 15.

