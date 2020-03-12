Menu

NHL pausing season amid coronavirus concerns

Posted: 10:39 AM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 13:44:15-04
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.
The National Hockey League is the latest to postpone its season amid concerns of COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Earlier in the day, the league advised teams not to have morning skates, practices or team meetings.

The NHL's decision comes one day after the NBA suspended its season when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the illness.

Major League Soccer has also suspended its season and other organizations are still holding events, but without fans present.

There has been no word as to whether or not any NHL players or staff have the virus.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

