NFL to release full season schedule May 9, dates of Super Bowl, 2020 season opener revealed

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly altered the world of sports.

The NBA suspended their 2019-20 season back in March and the NFL Draft went virtual this year.

But the deadly virus outbreak isn't stopping the NFL from planning to play a full season in 2020.

On a conference call back in March, NFL executive Jeff Pash told reporters that the NFL plans to release a full 16-game schedule by May 9, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport tweeted .

NFL exec Jeff Pash says on a conference call “our planning, our expectation is fully directed at playing a full season and starting on schedule. … Just as we did in 2019. Am I certain? I’m not certain I’ll be here tomorrow, but I’m planning on it. That’s what we talked about." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

The NFL says the schedule release will likely be around May 9 — no later. So, plan your calendars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

On Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy reiterated that fact in a tweet.

Should be out by May 9th as we've said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes w/ Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021. https://t.co/8YizywybGJ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 29, 2020

The upcoming season is scheduled to kick off on September 10.

McCarthy also revealed that the Super Bowl will take place in Tampa Bay on February 7, 2021.