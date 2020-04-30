Menu

NFL to release full season schedule May 9, dates of Super Bowl, 2020 season opener revealed

AP
In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 15:13:49-04

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly altered the world of sports.

The NBA suspended their 2019-20 season back in March and the NFL Draft went virtual this year.

But the deadly virus outbreak isn't stopping the NFL from planning to play a full season in 2020.

On a conference call back in March, NFL executive Jeff Pash told reporters that the NFL plans to release a full 16-game schedule by May 9, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport tweeted .

On Wednesday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy reiterated that fact in a tweet.

The upcoming season is scheduled to kick off on September 10.

McCarthy also revealed that the Super Bowl will take place in Tampa Bay on February 7, 2021.

