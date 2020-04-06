NFL says teams should prepare for 'fully virtual' draft with team execs, GMs working from home

The NFL said Monday that while it still plans to hold its collegiate draft as scheduled later this month, the entire event will be held virtually, with team personnel conducting business from their homes.

In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Gooddell said that all teams should prepare for a "fully virtual" draft with team personnel in separate locations. All club offices have been closed since March 26, and league offices have been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league cited the dozens of local "shelter in place" and "safer at home" orders that have been issued by local governments around the country.

The 2020 NFL Draft was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas between April 23 and April 25. Last month, the league canceled all public events in Las Vegas but said that the draft would go on as scheduled.

The Draft will still be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network on April 23.