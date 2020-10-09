Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

An Atlanta newspaper is reporting that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding for his daughter that appeared to violate a Georgia order and city of Atlanta guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

But the president of the Biltmore Ballrooms Atlanta's event planning firm said in a statement to The Associated Press that it verified ahead of time that it would be acting within the law and in compliance with the governor’s order. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it reviewed photographs of the indoor wedding with about 70 guests on May 31 that show social distancing guidelines weren't followed.