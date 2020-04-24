Menu

New York's virus death toll falls to lowest level in weeks

John Minchillo/AP
Customers wear personal protective equipment as they board an MTA bus as it operates without fees, Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York's virus death toll falls to lowest level in weeks
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 14:35:38-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks.

The state on Friday reported 422 deaths as of the day before.

That's the fewest since March 31, when it recorded 391 deaths.

More than 16,000 people have died in the state from the outbreak.

Also, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York expects to see a budget-busting $13.3 billion drop in tax revenue through next March.

And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says President Donald Trump's musings on using disinfectants and ultraviolet rays to treat COVID-19 were "sad."

