New York's virus death toll falls to lowest level in weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks.

The state on Friday reported 422 deaths as of the day before.

That's the fewest since March 31, when it recorded 391 deaths.

More than 16,000 people have died in the state from the outbreak.

Also, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York expects to see a budget-busting $13.3 billion drop in tax revenue through next March.

And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says President Donald Trump's musings on using disinfectants and ultraviolet rays to treat COVID-19 were "sad."