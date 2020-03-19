New Yorkers feed the hungry as coronavirus crisis continues

NEW YORK -- From Flushing to Harlem, New Yorkers prepared to feed the hungry Wednesday as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Pedro Rodriguez runs the La Jornada food pantry from the Bland Houses in Flushing, Queens. WPIX was there as they received their latest shipment of food.

“Today we have 50,000 pounds. Tomorrow were going to get another 40,000 pounds,” Rodriguez said.

His team of volunteers will go door to door throughout the Bland Houses to ensure everyone has food. They’re especially looking to help seniors or anyone else home bound.

“Find me those people that are afraid, that don’t want to go out,” Rodriguez said. “Find me those people who went out and didn't get any food.”

In Harlem, the Mother AME Zion Church teamed up with other local churches to feed public, private and charter school students during spring break.

“We are preparing now, a weeks worth of meals that can be given in a grab-and-go type context, where the young people will have one week of meals on us,” said Reverend Malcolm J. Byrd.

With Sunday services now on hold, the church shifted their outreach to include social media to help them continue their critical work.

"Responses have come in from all over, all over the country, these are modest gifts and donations that have come in they are indeed most helpful," Rev. Byrd said.

This story was originally published by Ayana Harry at WPIX.