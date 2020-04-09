New York state reports a single-day increase of 799 deaths linked to COVID-19

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus increased by 799 in the state of New York on Thursday, marking the third straight day of record COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The death toll linked to the disease now stands at 7,067.

Despite the increase in death, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported some promising developments. He said the state saw an increase of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday — the lowest since the virus began spreading in the state. At least 18,279 people remain hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Cuomo also applauded New Yorkers for "flattening the curve" thus far, but stressed that continued social distancing is sitll needed to prevent the spread of the virus.