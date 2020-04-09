Menu

New York state reports a single-day increase of 799 deaths linked to COVID-19

Mary Altaffer/AP
Medical personnel transport a body from a refrigerated container at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York state reports a single-day increase of 799 deaths linked to COVID-19
Posted at 9:04 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 12:20:28-04

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus increased by 799 in the state of New York on Thursday, marking the third straight day of record COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The death toll linked to the disease now stands at 7,067.

Despite the increase in death, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported some promising developments. He said the state saw an increase of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday — the lowest since the virus began spreading in the state. At least 18,279 people remain hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Cuomo also applauded New Yorkers for "flattening the curve" thus far, but stressed that continued social distancing is sitll needed to prevent the spread of the virus.

