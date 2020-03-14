LIVE: Pence gives update from coronavirus task force after NY reports first death

Vice President Mike Pence will provide an update from the White House's coronavirus task force Saturday, hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the state's first death related to the pandemic

Pence's update also comes hours after the House voted in favor of a stimulus bill that would support workers affected by COVID-19.

According to White House reporters, officials have begun checking the temperatures of those reporters in attendance.

Cuomo confirmed Saturday that the patient who died Friday was an 82-year-old woman who was hospitalized on March. She had emphysema, which is considered a pre-existing condition that can worsen the symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19, Cuomo said.

"The context is very important. This was an 82-year-old woman who had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she had been hospitalized for previously," Cuomo said. "She then contracted the coronavirus on top of the emphysema and she passed."

A New Jersey man died of the virus on Tuesday. John Brennan, 69, had diabetes, which is another pre-existing condition that makes people more vulnerable to coronavirus. He was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center on March 6 and suffered two cardiac arrests.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking on MSNBC Saturday morning, called the woman's death "tragic."

The number of confirmed cases across the state rose to 524 on Saturday, an increase of 103 since Friday. Of those cases, 117 people are hospitalized.

The sharp increase is a result of more testing in the state, the governor said, adding that the number of coronavirus cases in New York is likely much higher.

"The more tests we take, the more that number will go up," Cuomo said. "Nobody believes there are only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today. We believe there are thousands of people who have coronavirus, maybe tens of thousands."

New York's announcement came a day after Kansas announced its first coronavirus-related death in the state on Thursday. That case involved a man in his 70s who also had underlying health issues.

Across the country, more than 2,000 people have contracted the disease, with the death toll reaching 47.

This story was originally published by WPIX in New York City.