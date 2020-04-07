New York preschool teachers hold 'socially distant parade' so they can say hi to their students

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — It's a scene that has become quite common in recent weeks: teachers jumping in their cars and having a parade for their students stuck at home.

Monday, teachers from the Learning Academy of St. Marks in Rockville Centre, Long Island, took to the streets to say "hello" to their preschool students.

While practicing proper social distancing, students and their families carried signs and balloons and excitedly waved to the teachers they haven't seen for weeks.

"Just seeing all the posters they made and balloons and everything — it shows how much they were looking forward to it, just as much as we were looking forward to it," said Chiara Zirpoli, the assistant director of the school.

"It was nothing but happiness and tears of joy," said Morgan Moccia, the director of the school.

Organizers said the event might have been even more therapeutic for the adults.

"This is why we do what we do. Being around these kids and seeing their smiles is what makes our hearts happy," Zirpoli said.

This story was originally published by Keith Lopez on WPIX in New York.