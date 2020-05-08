Menu

New York nurse raises money to get phone chargers for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

LONG ISLAND, New York — A Long Island nurse thrust into caring for COVID-19 patients has taken action to help her patients in a unique way.

Saige Amoruso, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, realized that cellphones act as the only connection between patients and the outside world.

Unfortunately, many don't remember to bring chargers when rushing to the hospital.

Amoruso launched a Facebook page to collect money so she could donate phone chargers to patients who need them.

So far, she's received enough donations to purchase 3,500 chargers, and more chargers are currently on their way.

Donations to Amoruso's fund can be made here .

This story was originally published by Keith Lopez on WPIX in New York.

