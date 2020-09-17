New York mayor announces delay in reopening some schools for in-person learning

NEW YORK — Not all New York City public schools will begin their in-person instruction Monday as originally planned, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The announcement came as educators have raised concerns over safety measures in school buildings and lack of preparedness.

The mayor said he has talked with school officials about different types of school buildings and their levels of readiness and decided to develop an updated approach with several phases for resuming in-person learning.

Beginning Monday, 3-K, Pre-K and District 75 schools will reopen

Sept. 29: K-5 and K-8 schools will open

Oct. 1: Middle and high schools will reopen

Many teachers told Scripps station WPIX in New York that they found out about the delay in reopening while conducting their remote instruction and told their students' parents about what is happening.

Teachers texting me saying they’re finding out now from twitter and the @DOEChancellor presser @NYCMayorsOffice.

Teachers are running orientations and sharing outdated info with families right now! @PIX11News — Kala Rama (@KalaRamaTV) September 17, 2020

This story was originally published by Kristine Garcia on WPIX in New York.

