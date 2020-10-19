New York City sheriffs shut down party at Queens catering hall with over 200 people

NEW YOR CITY — New York City Deputy Sheriffs shut down an event with more than 200 people at a Queens banquet hall early Saturday.

Authorities were called to an event at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall at Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

There were about 215 people inside the venue in violation of the state's and city's COVID-19 emergency orders.

The hall was also operating without a liquor license, according to authorities.

The owner and an employee of the venue were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol. Two other staffers were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders.

New York City currently allows indoor entertainment locations to operate at a 25% capacity if they do not fall under one of the city's restriction zones. All visitors must wear masks.

This story was originally published by Kristine Garcia on WPIX in New York. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

