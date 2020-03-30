New York business bringing pizzas to medical staff on the frontlines of the pandemic

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- Pizza Works, Etc. in Williamsville has teamed up with Slice Out Hunger and Pizza vs. Pandemic to bring donated pizzas to health care professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Western New York.

"It's the smallest token that we can give but it's also a great comfort food," said Pizza Works co-owner Colleen Dressel.

Slice Out Hunger receives monetary donations to their Pizza vs. Pandemic page that can be found here.

On Saturday, the pizza shop donated 50 pizzas to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. It's an opportunity to keep the lights on at Pizza Works while also keeping heroes fed.

For more donating information, visit the link here. To take a look at the Pizza Works website, or to go directly through them to donate a pizza, their website can be found here.

This story was originally published by Jeff Slawson at WKBW.