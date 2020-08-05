Menu

New Jersey shopper allegedly assaulted after asking woman to wear mask over nose and mouth

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE-This Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2011, file photo, shows a Staples office supply store in Miami. Staples is speeding up the closure of about 15 of its U.S. stores and plans to close 45 stores and some delivery businesses in Europe. The office products company also said Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012, it will invest more in its online and mobile efforts and will expand the product assortment that it offers to its business customers. (AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 6:41 AM, Aug 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 09:44:10-04

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman who told her to wear a mask in a Staples office supplies store, according to police.

The incident took place on July 29 at a Staples store in Hackensack. A woman who was using the fax/copier told Terri Thomas — who was wearing a mask over her chin — to adjust the mask, so it covered her mouth and nose.

Thomas yelled at the woman and threw her to the ground, police said. It was later discovered that the victim had recently undergone liver transplant surgery.

The victim suffered a fractured left tibia, which required surgery. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Thomas was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with aggravated assault.

This story was originally published by Stephen M. Lepore on WPIX in New York City.

