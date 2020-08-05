New Jersey shopper allegedly assaulted after asking woman to wear mask over nose and mouth

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman who told her to wear a mask in a Staples office supplies store, according to police.

The incident took place on July 29 at a Staples store in Hackensack. A woman who was using the fax/copier told Terri Thomas — who was wearing a mask over her chin — to adjust the mask, so it covered her mouth and nose.

Thomas yelled at the woman and threw her to the ground, police said. It was later discovered that the victim had recently undergone liver transplant surgery.

The victim suffered a fractured left tibia, which required surgery. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Thomas was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with aggravated assault.

This story was originally published by Stephen M. Lepore on WPIX in New York City.