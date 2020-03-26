Menu

Posted: 6:11 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 09:11:54-04
In a May 6, 2009 file photo a store attendant holds an N95 mask over a box of disposable surgical masks in Manila, Philippines. At the time, health workers were caring for patients who have or may have swine flu, and were told to wear N95 respirators, not looser-fitting surgical masks, the Institute of Medicine advised Thursday Sept. 3, 2009, similar to those caring for COVID-19 patients (AP Photo/ Pat Roque/file).
New Jersey hospital received shipment of 1,000 faulty N95 masks, spokesperson says

TEANECK, N.J. — A hospital in one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak was sold 1,000 faulty protective face masks, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The masks were sold to Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck. Bergen County, where the hospital is located, is the county in New Jersey with the most COVID-19 cases.

N95 masks are regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the spokesperson said. But Holy Name couldn't verify NIOSH certification for this particular batch of masks.

Clinicians test supplies at the hospital before they're distributed. They found that the batch of masks would not have adequately protected workers.

The hospital sent the masks back to the vendor, though, and later received a new shipment of certified masks.

The supply of N95 masks has become a key issue for medical officials and elected officials, with many urging civilians to save them for healthcare workers that are in desperate need of them.

This story was originally published by Corey Crockett and Aliza Chasan on WPIX in New York.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

