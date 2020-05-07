New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses on frontlines of pandemic

LONDON (AP) — A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.

The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy.

The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white artwork.

The piece went on display Wednesday in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital, which has seen staff members die after contracting the coronavirus.

The artist left a note of thanks to hospital workers, saying he hoped it would brighten the place up.

