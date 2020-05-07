Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses on frontlines of pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Matthews/AP
A member of staff has their photograph taken in front of the new artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, entitled 'Game Changer', which has gone on display to staff and patients on Level C of Southampton General Hospital in Southampton, England, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses on frontlines of pandemic
Posted at 7:15 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 10:15:12-04

LONDON (AP) — A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.

The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy.

The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white artwork.

The piece went on display Wednesday in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital, which has seen staff members die after contracting the coronavirus.

The artist left a note of thanks to hospital workers, saying he hoped it would brighten the place up.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.