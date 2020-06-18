Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responds to viral restaurant photos, apologizes

Photos of Nevada’s governor having dinner at a Las Vegas valley restaurant quickly went viral on social media after people noticed that he was not wearing a mask and was sitting very close to other people in the photos.

The governor's office released this response:

While supporting a local Southern Nevada business and eating a dinner with the First Lady, both the Governor and the First Lady removed their face coverings in order to eat their meals after they’d been served. He was approached and agreed to take a quick photo with the management of the restaurant. The governor recognizes he should have put his face covering back on and separated himself by six feet. He understands we are all adjusting to these practices under our new normal and he takes his responsibility seriously to model the behavior he expects of the residents of this State to replicate. He can assure Nevadans this will not occur again.

The Governor was pleased to see the restaurant observing proper safety measures, including reservation for customers, face coverings for all employees, decreased capacity in the restaurant and hand sanitizer available at every table.

