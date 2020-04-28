Menu

Nearly 70 dead in 'horrific' outbreak at veterans' home

Jessica Rinaldi/AP
In this March 31, 2020 photo, cleaners unwrap their protective gear as they leave the Soldiers&#39; Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, File)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 16:47:40-04

HOLYOKE, MASS. (AP) - Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S.

While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care while the state's top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action.

Officials said Monday that 66 veteran residents who tested positive for the virus have died and the cause of another death is unknown.

Another 83 residents and 81 staff have tested positive.

