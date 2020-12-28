Nearly 2 million Americans have been vaccinated, CDC says

Nearly 2 million Americans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID data tracker, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, 9.5 million doses of vaccines have been distributed, and 1.9 million have been administred.

The CDC says both totals include Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.CDC officials say the number of people who have received their first vaccine dose is likely higher, although the number of amounts distributed is higher than the number of those who've received a vaccine.

The CDC says the lag in data being reported is because of several factors: health agencies having to transmit data to CDC, healthcare providers having to report to health agencies up to 72 hours after administering the vaccines, and the launch of the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is still pending.

The CDC COVID data tracker also stated that as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 179,104 new coronavirus cases had been reported, bringing the new overall total to 18,909,910. Data also showed that 1,309 recent deaths were reported, bringing the total of those who've died to 330,901.