NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost mother to COVID-19, tests positive for virus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns announced on Twitter Friday evening that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In conjunction with his announcement, the NBA said that tonight’s contest between the Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.

Towns’ mother Jacqueline Towns died in April from the virus. She was ill with the virus for more than a month before her April 13 death.

“It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be,” Towns said on Friday. “To my niece and nephew, Holani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

Towns is in his sixth season with the Timberwolves. He was named to the NBA All-Star Game in 2018 and 2019.