Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

NBA, Players' Association discussing plan to resume season at Disney resort

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
A detail showing the NBA logo on the New York Knicks new away game uniform that is displayed during a news conference, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
NBA, Players' Association discussing plan to resume season at Disney resort
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-23 15:47:55-04

The NBA is in talks with the league's Player's Association regarding a plan to resume the 2019-2020 season, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The plan would be to see all games and practices at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida. Players would also be housed there for the remainder of the season/

Under the plan, league play would resume in "late July."

It's unclear how many games would be played, and how the playoff system would be structured.

The announcement comes a day after the NHL announced it was in discussion with its Players' Association to resume play with a 24-team playoff system.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.