NBA, Players' Association discussing plan to resume season at Disney resort

The NBA is in talks with the league's Player's Association regarding a plan to resume the 2019-2020 season, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The plan would be to see all games and practices at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida. Players would also be housed there for the remainder of the season/

Under the plan, league play would resume in "late July."

It's unclear how many games would be played, and how the playoff system would be structured.

The announcement comes a day after the NHL announced it was in discussion with its Players' Association to resume play with a 24-team playoff system.