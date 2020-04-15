Menu

More than 500,000 people around the world have recovered from coronavirus

CDC: Mortality rate of virus between 1.8-3.4%
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 14:48:05-04

According to data from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, 501,206 people from around the world are confirmed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

The data shows that most of the recoveries were in China, where the outbreak began. The nation reported more than 77,000 recovered individuals. China has reported that about 83,000 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, U.S. intelligence officials believe the country has been under-reporting those statistics.

In the United States, there have been just under 50,000 recoveries, though that number will likely rise significantly in the coming days and weeks. The U.S. has the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with 600,000 cases and just over 26,000 deaths.

It's likely that the total number of people who have survived the coronavirus is higher than 500,000. Many parts of the world — including the United States — currently lack the capabilities to test everyone experience symptoms. Because many people only experience mild symptoms from the coronavirus, there's likely a large number of people that have survived the virus and not been recorded.

In March, the CDC reported that it believed the mortality rate of the coronavirus was between 1.8 and 3.4 percent.

On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins reported that 2 million people around the world had contracted the coronavirus.

This story was originally published by WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida.

