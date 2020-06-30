Menu

More than 200 urged to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure at gym

Posted at 7:53 AM, Jun 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-30 10:53:05-04

Roughly 200 people are being asked to quarantine for 14 days after going to a gym in West Virginia.

A member of Planet Fitness tested positive for COVID-19 after going to the gym on June 24, and the Monongalia County Health Department is urging anyone who was at the gym that day to watch for symptoms.

The health department estimates about 205 people were at the Planet Fitness during the window of time they are concerned about.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the club is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and we are not aware of any additional members or team members reporting symptoms at this time,” Planet Fitness said in a statement.

West Virginia, as well as dozens of other states, has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. In the past 10 days, the state has seen an increase of about 400 cases; in the 10 days prior to that, cases rose by about 240. As of late Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia case count was 2,782, according to a statement from Monongalia County.

Those who are quarantined should not leave their home unless to seek medical care, and should limit contact with others in their household as much as possible.

