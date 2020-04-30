More than 1 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide

As of Thursday, April 30, more than 1 million people around the world have won their fight against the new coronavirus.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, over 1,006,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The data shows that most of the recoveries were in Germany followed by Spain and China, where the outbreak began.

In the United States, there have been just under 125,000 recoveries. The U.S. has reported the most positive cases worldwide, at more than a million.

At least 230,800 people have died from COVID-19 across the world as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 61,000 of those deaths were in the U.S.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.