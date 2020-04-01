More than 1,000 NYPD officers have COVID-19, 15 percent of force out sick

NEW YORK CITY — More than 15% of the NYPD's uniformed officers were on "sick report" Tuesday, according to officials, as the department deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the NYPD, 5,657 uniformed members were on sick report — which accounts for 15.6% of the department's uniformed workforce.

As of Tuesday, 1,048 uniformed members and 145 civilian members of the NYPD tested positive for coronavirus.

Five NYPD members have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to officials.

Officers have been patrolling New York City streets, reminding individuals to practice social distancing.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 43,000 cases of coronavirus in New York City.

This story was originally published by Corey Crockett on WPIX in New York.