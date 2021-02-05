More than 1,000 military members to help FEMA set up state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Department of Defense has approved a request from FEMA to provide 1,100 personnel members to set up several COVID-19 vaccination sites.

According to White House COVID-19 response team adviser Andy Slavitt, Sec. of Defense Llyod Austin has approved FEMA's request for more than 1,000 military members to "augment and expedite" vaccine distribution at state-run sites across the country.

"The military's critical role in supporting sites will help vaccinate thousands of people per day and ensure that every American who wants a vaccine will receive one," Slavitt said during a COVID-19 response team briefing Tuesday.

Slavitt added that the first contingent of military members will be sent to California to set up a vaccine distribution site and that injections would begin there by Feb. 15.

It's currently unclear where in California the site will be, and where other Department of Defense personnel will be sent. Slavitt noted that the Defense Department would be holding a press briefing on the topic later on Friday.