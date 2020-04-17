Mom celebrates baby's 1st birthday with quarantine party: 'None of you are invited'

PERTH, Australia – When the coronavirus forced an Australian mother to cancel the birthday party that she had planned for her two sons, she decided to make the best out of the situation.

Kylie Najjar says she still wanted to celebrate her son Jai’s first birthday, so she got creative.

Using supplies from Officeworks and Bunnings, Najjar crafted a quarantine-themed photo shoot, complete with black and yellow streamers, and a sign that read “Quarantine 1st birthday party, none of you are invited.”

The mom hung the streamers and sign around Jai’s crib, took some adorable photos and posted them to social media.

“Jai's got this social distancing gig down,” Najjar wrote on Facebook.

Since sharing the photo shoot online, Najjar’s posts have gone viral, racking up thousands of reactions, shares and comments from other parents, asking how she put things together.

In an interview with Insider, Najjar said it was important to her to find a fun, creative way to celebrate the toddler’s milestone.

"I wanted to do something he could look back on and know we tried to find the funny side to an otherwise sad situation," Najjar said.

