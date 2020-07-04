MLS suffers setback in road to resuming play

As cases of COVID-19 surge among members of FC Dallas, the MLS announced that it has postponed the team’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps scheduled for Wednesday.

Six players from FC Dallas in the last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLS is resuming play this week in Orlando, Florida as part of a tournament after the league shutdown in mid-March, less than two weeks into the 2020 season.. The entire league is staying in Orlando, and will play all matches at the Wide World of Sports complex.

Four of the positive tests have cone since the team has arrived in Orlando, prompting concerns that the virus could spread within the protective bubble the league has established.

All FC Dallas players are quarantining themselves in their hotel rooms.

The match has now been pushed back to July 15.

“In consultation with MLS medical officials, FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly-affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution. All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols and will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing,” FC Dallas said in a statement.

