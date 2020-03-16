MLB pushes back Opening Day to at least mid-May, following CDC guidance

Major League Baseball announced Monday that it will push back Opening Day to at least mid-May in accordance with CDC guidelines that recommend all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for eight weeks.

Last week, MLB said it would push back Opening Day at least two weeks until early April.

MLB Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26.

"The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," MLB said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all fans to follow suit."