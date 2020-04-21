Missouri attorney general sues China over coronavirus pandemic

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is placing the blame for the worldwide coronavirus pandemic at the feed of the Chinese government.

Schmitt’s office announced Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri against the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials.

The lawsuit claims that China suppressed information, arrested whistleblowers, and denied the contagious nature of the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic.

"In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real - thousands have been infected, and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," Schmitt said a press release. "The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions.”

A spokesperson representing Schmitt’s office described the move as “historical.”

To read the entire lawsuit, click here.

This story was first reported by KSHB.