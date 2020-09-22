Menu

Mini horses visit health care heroes at NY hospital

Mini horses visited health care workers at Katz Women’s Hospital as an expression of gratitude toward the overtaxed medical staff.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 22, 2020
LONG ISLAND — Mini horses visited health care workers at Katz Women’s Hospital on Long Island as an expression of gratitude toward the overtaxed medical staff.

HorseAbility, a Long Island organization, brought the horses to the hospital for the visit on world gratitude day.

Normally, the horses work with people with special needs, but the team at HorseAbility felt health care workers battling COVID-19 could use some time with the horses.

“They say there are so many benefits in pet therapy, it doesn’t matter what the animal is the result is the same, it’s a reduction in stress,” said Michael Goldberg, Executive Director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Employees became emotional, sharing how the calmness of the horses was reminding them to remain calm.

This story originally reported by Keith Lopez on PIX11.com.

