Michigan protesters rally against governor's social distancing orders amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hundreds of Michiganders, encouraged by several political groups, rallied against social distancing orders imposed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing on Wednesday.

Protesters said Whitmer went gone too far with executive orders that now prevent certain items from being sold in the stores, which they argue should be sold when things are open. Protesters argue that limits on sales are unnecessary when liquor and lottery tickers are still being sold.

According to a databse kept by Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 28,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan (the third-most of any state), and 1,900 people have died.

Guidelines issued by the Michigan Conservative Coalition called for protesters to remain in their cars and to follow the rules of the road and stay out of the way of first responders. The goal of the protest was to gridlock the state capitol.

Protesters honked their horns, displayed homemade signs and shared videoes of the event on social media.

Some of those protesting went on behalf of a group called "Autoworkers for Trump," who have held throughout Michigan. They began their day near Detroit and caravaned the 90-miles trek to the state capitol.

This story was originally published by Jim Kiertzner on WXYZ in Detroit.