Michigan to require employers to provide employees with face coverings

Per an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, employers in the state must provide employees with face coverings beginning at midnight Monday.

The executive order states that any individual able to medically tolerate a face-covering — like a homemade scarf, bandana or handkerchief — must wear a one over their nose and mouth when in any enclosed public space.

All businesses and operations whose workers perform in-person work must, at a minimum, provide non-medical grade face coverings to their workers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel noted that appropriate face coverings remain in high demand and short supply, asking law enforcement to consider "good faith efforts" of businesses trying to obtain appropriate face coverings.

"I know many business owners around the state are working hard to reopen and comply with the Governor's Executive Order. Securing appropriate face coverings by the Monday deadline, though, appears to be a difficult task for some businesses given limited supplies," Nessel said. "Therefore, I am asking our law enforcement partners around the state to consider the good faith efforts of businesses that have tried, but have been unsuccessful, in obtaining appropriate face coverings when deciding whether to take criminal enforcement action against a non-compliant business."

Nessel went on to add that if possible, she encouraged employees to provide their own face coverings until their companies could provide them to all employees.

Last week, Whitmer extended Michigan's "Stay At Home" order through May 15 but eased some restrictions that had been put in place in earlier versions of the order.

