Miami-Dade mayor issues county-wide curfew to control spread of COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. — Miami-Dade County will have a countywide curfew as the surge of the coronavirus continues in Florida.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed the order for the curfew. Starting Friday, July 3, the county will have a 10 p.m. curfew until 6 a.m.

Essential workers, first responders, hospital workers, food delivery services and media will be exempt from the curfew.

Mayor Gimenez is also rolling back the reopening of entertainment facilities such as movie theaters, arcades, casinos (with the exception of tribal casinos), adult entertainment, concert houses, bowling alleys and other places that have recently had their plans approved by the county.

That order will be signed later on Thursday.

People who go to restaurants will have to keep their masks on while seated at the table. They will only be allowed to take the masks off only to eat and drink. Mayor Gimenez says if you are waiting for your meal, keep the masks on while you are having a conversation.

Hospitals are also experiencing an uptick in patients, and medical professionals are seeing a rise in 18 to 34 year olds who are getting sick, Gimenez said.

At this time, hospitals still have plenty of beds, but some are experiencing staffing shortages.

"The death of an 11-year-old boy, reported today by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County, should send a signal to all of our community that this virus can attack anyone without mercy," Gimenez said.

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Miami-Dade police will be checking out thousands of businesses and close those that violate the rules and capcatiy limits. Owners will face criminal fines of up to $500 and 180 days in jail.

"I do not want to go back to closing all but essential businesses, but the only way to avoid that is for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. That means every generation - everyone of us, no exceptions," Gimenez said.

