Member of Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

Susan Walsh/AP
Vice President Mike Pence talks to the press after delivering PPE from FEMA to Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 9:12 AM, May 08, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Bloomberg was the first to report the staff member’s diagnosis and sources have confirmed the news to NBC and CNN.

Pence and his team were en route to an event in Des Moines, Iowa, when their flight was delayed about an hour as some people got off the plane, reports say.

Sources tell CNN that the person who tested positive for the virus was not on the trip, but there were concerns about people on the plane having been in contact with the infected person.

At this time, the identity of the staff member has not been released.

This new case comes a day after it was revealed that a personal valet of President Donald Trump had also tested positive for the virus.

