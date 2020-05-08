Member of Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus, reports say

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Bloomberg was the first to report the staff member’s diagnosis and sources have confirmed the news to NBC and CNN.

Pence and his team were en route to an event in Des Moines, Iowa, when their flight was delayed about an hour as some people got off the plane, reports say.

NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020

Sources tell CNN that the person who tested positive for the virus was not on the trip, but there were concerns about people on the plane having been in contact with the infected person.

At this time, the identity of the staff member has not been released.

This new case comes a day after it was revealed that a personal valet of President Donald Trump had also tested positive for the virus.