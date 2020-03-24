Member of Detroit Police Department dies from coronavirus, eight others in department have COVID-19

DETROIT — A Detroit Police Department (DPD) member has died from the novel coronavirus, according to the department.

The patient was a 38-year-old civilian dispatcher with the department.

DPD Chief James Craig will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday to discuss the department's first loss.

As of Monday, more than 200 officers have self-quarantined. There were eight confirmed cases of the virus within the department, as of Sunday.

DPD says they may ask for the state's help as the number of officers infected with COVID-19 continues to rise.

Earlier this week, Chief James Craig encouraged his department to relax on some misdemeanor arrests in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Craig said issuing citations, impounding cars not used in a crime and making minor arrests can be a financial burden on the public during the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. Cutting out those procedures could also cut down on interactions between officers and the public, keeping his department safer.

Craig wants to remind residents they are not turning a blind eye to crime but said new lightening the load could help reduce the spread of the virus.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.